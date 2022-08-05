Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) At $0.33 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s traded shares were 1.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the MRKR share is $2.17, that puts it down -557.58 from that peak though still a striking 24.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $27.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 249.75K shares over the past three months.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MRKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -8.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.90%. The short interest in Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is 1.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.88, which implies an increase of 88.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, MRKR is trading at a discount of -1415.15% off the target high and -203.03% off the low.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marker Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) shares have gone down -44.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.23% against 11.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $670k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.00%. While earnings are projected to return 10.30% in 2022.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Marker Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 20.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.64%, with the float percentage being 35.91%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.71 million shares (or 12.82% of all shares), a total value of $4.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.14 million shares, is of Aisling Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 3.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.38 million.