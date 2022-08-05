Is Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 54.16% YTD?

During the recent session, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.02% or $2.34. The 52-week high for the SRTS share is $11.96, that puts it up 11.21 from that peak though still a striking 76.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $175.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 195.13K shares over the past three months.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SRTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) trade information

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) registered a 21.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.02% in intraday trading to $13.47 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.63%, and it has moved by 40.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 207.46%. The short interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.30, which implies an increase of 5.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, SRTS is trading at a discount of -26.21% off the target high and 10.91% off the low.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sensus Healthcare Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) shares have gone up 33.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 512.00% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 750.00% this quarter and then jump 1,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.55 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.42 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.28 million and $5.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 123.10% and then jump by 69.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.50%. While earnings are projected to return 160.00% in 2022.

SRTS Dividends

Sensus Healthcare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s Major holders

Sensus Healthcare Inc. insiders own 23.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.66%, with the float percentage being 34.65%. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 3.59% of all shares), a total value of $6.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.6 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.86 million.