Is Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.65% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the OBE share is $12.52, that puts it down -63.02 from that peak though still a striking 71.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.18. The company’s market capitalization is $728.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 913.93K shares over the past three months.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OBE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.82.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) registered a -5.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.65% in intraday trading to $7.68 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.36%, and it has moved by 11.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 164.83%. The short interest in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.76, which implies an increase of 34.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.78 and $14.77 respectively. As a result, OBE is trading at a discount of -92.32% off the target high and -1.3% off the low.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.50% this quarter and then jump 313.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 85.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.82 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $119.36 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $92.34 million and $101.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.20% and then jump by 17.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.60%. While earnings are projected to return -52.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.30% per annum.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders

Obsidian Energy Ltd. insiders own 5.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.83%, with the float percentage being 25.29%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.77 million shares (or 3.37% of all shares), a total value of $24.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.66 million shares, is of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s that is approximately 3.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Natural Gas ETF and Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Natural Gas ETF owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $1.4 million.