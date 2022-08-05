Is Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MOBQ) 30.00% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s traded shares were 11.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 39.10% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the MOBQ share is $9.50, that puts it down -337.79 from that peak though still a striking 70.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $8.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 48380.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 115.73K shares over the past three months.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) registered a 39.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 39.10% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.00%, and it has moved by -1.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.58%. The short interest in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) is 98940.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.30, which implies an increase of 59.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.30 and $5.30 respectively. As a result, MOBQ is trading at a discount of -144.24% off the target high and -144.24% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.70%. While earnings are projected to return 2.40% in 2022.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. insiders own 37.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.78%, with the float percentage being 1.26%. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4159.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $6488.0 in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5950.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5027.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3619.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $3058.0.