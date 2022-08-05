Is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.50% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the CNCE share is $6.88, that puts it down -11.87 from that peak though still a striking 58.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $258.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 916.28K shares over the past three months.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CNCE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.89.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) registered a 2.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.50% in intraday trading to $6.15 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.47%, and it has moved by 38.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.80%. The short interest in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.50, which implies an increase of 62.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CNCE is trading at a discount of -257.72% off the target high and -111.38% off the low.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) shares have gone up 80.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -52.86% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -656.20% this quarter and then drop -5.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.02 million and $543k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -99.80% and then drop by -85.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.40%. While earnings are projected to return 2.90% in 2022.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.74%, with the float percentage being 42.26%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.03 million shares (or 8.35% of all shares), a total value of $10.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.25 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 6.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $1.29 million.