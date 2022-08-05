Is Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) Still A Buy After plugging 78.22% Last Week?

During the last session, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s traded shares were 21.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 62.16% or $1.38. The 52-week high for the CGTX share is $13.80, that puts it down -283.33 from that peak though still a striking 58.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $88.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42640.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 38.12K shares over the past three months.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. CGTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) registered a 62.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 62.16% in intraday trading to $3.60 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 78.22%, and it has moved by 46.94% in 30 days. The short interest in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) is 11920.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.50, which implies an increase of 78.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, CGTX is trading at a discount of -400.0% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cognition Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) shares have gone down -16.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.86% against 1.10.

While earnings are projected to return -24.90% in 2022.

CGTX Dividends

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s Major holders

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 28.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.52%, with the float percentage being 31.30%. Kestra Advisory Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Prosight Management, LP’s that is approximately 1.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 76200.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52190.0, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.