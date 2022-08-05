Is Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s traded shares were 10.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.55% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CZOO share is $10.13, that puts it down -933.67 from that peak though still a striking 54.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $726.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.33 million shares over the past three months.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. CZOO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) registered a -2.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.55% in intraday trading to $0.98 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 81.05%, and it has moved by 28.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.13%. The short interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is 12.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.90, which implies a decrease of -8.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.49 and $1.30 respectively. As a result, CZOO is trading at a discount of -32.65% off the target high and 50.0% off the low.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cazoo Group Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares have gone down -77.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.97% against -4.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 106.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $350.67 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $398.38 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -474.30% in 2022.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Cazoo Group Ltd insiders own 7.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.40%, with the float percentage being 43.88%. D1 Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 36.83 million shares (or 4.84% of all shares), a total value of $101.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.43 million shares, is of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $95.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 13.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.17 million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $9.68 million.