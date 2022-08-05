Is Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) On Track To Post A -75.84% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.53% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the CNQ share is $70.60, that puts it down -35.25 from that peak though still a striking 43.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.53. The company’s market capitalization is $56.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.01 million shares over the past three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CNQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.32.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) registered a 2.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.53% in intraday trading to $52.20 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.50%, and it has moved by 5.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.91%. The short interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is 24.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.95, which implies an increase of 28.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63.00 and $91.79 respectively. As a result, CNQ is trading at a discount of -75.84% off the target high and -20.69% off the low.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canadian Natural Resources Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) shares have gone down -3.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.54% against 20.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 132.00% this quarter and then jump 102.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.95 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.59 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 105.70%. While earnings are projected to return 68.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 2.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Canadian Natural Resources Limited insiders own 2.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.84%, with the float percentage being 76.48%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 722 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 124.41 million shares (or 10.94% of all shares), a total value of $7.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 115.68 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 10.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 50.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.73 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.25 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $1.78 billion.