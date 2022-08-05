Is Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) On Track To Post A -124.79% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO)’s traded shares were 2.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.06% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the BLCO share is $20.20, that puts it down -29.74 from that peak though still a striking 21.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.20. The company’s market capitalization is $6.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) trade information

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) registered a 5.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.06% in intraday trading to $15.57 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.43%, and it has moved by -2.32% in 30 days. The short interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) is 3.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 32.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, BLCO is trading at a discount of -124.79% off the target high and -22.03% off the low.

BLCO Dividends

Bausch + Lomb Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO)’s Major holders

Bausch + Lomb Corporation insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.79%, with the float percentage being 0.80%. Foundry Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $4.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of River Road Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) shares are First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF and BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $6.68 million.