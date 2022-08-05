InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Inclined 61.91% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s traded shares were 2.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.56% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the INMD share is $99.27, that puts it down -166.57 from that peak though still a striking 44.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.60. The company’s market capitalization is $2.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. INMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

InMode Ltd. (INMD) registered a 2.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.56% in intraday trading to $37.24 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.66%, and it has moved by 61.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.70%. The short interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 6.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.00, which implies an increase of 26.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, INMD is trading at a discount of -61.12% off the target high and -7.41% off the low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $105.62 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $127.22 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $94.18 million and $110.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.20% and then jump by 15.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 225.40%. While earnings are projected to return 115.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.20% per annum.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

InMode Ltd. insiders own 16.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.01%, with the float percentage being 75.56%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 446 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.18 million shares (or 3.82% of all shares), a total value of $117.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.02 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 3.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $111.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $16.07 million.