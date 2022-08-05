Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Has Dropped -25.91% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.66% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the HYZN share is $11.37, that puts it down -153.23 from that peak though still a striking 38.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HYZN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) registered a 4.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.66% in intraday trading to $4.49 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.32%, and it has moved by 41.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.91%. The short interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is 19.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.75, which implies an increase of 42.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, HYZN is trading at a discount of -167.26% off the target high and -11.36% off the low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hyzon Motors Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) shares have gone down -13.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -414.29% against -0.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 958.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.78 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.86 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -17.50% in 2022.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Hyzon Motors Inc. insiders own 64.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.10%, with the float percentage being 51.56%. Public Investment Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.03 million shares (or 3.24% of all shares), a total value of $51.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.22 million shares, is of Legal & General Group PLC’s that is approximately 1.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.19 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $14.01 million.