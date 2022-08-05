Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ)’s Stock Is Down -94.22% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s traded shares were 4.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HLBZ share is $41.88, that puts it down -6998.31 from that peak though still a striking 23.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $26.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. HLBZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.22% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.35%, and it has moved by -5.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.22%. The short interest in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 95.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, HLBZ is trading at a discount of -2103.39% off the target high and -2103.39% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.32 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.4 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -306.30% in 2022.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

Helbiz Inc. insiders own 97.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.53%, with the float percentage being 332.21%. Credit Suisse AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 3.56% of all shares), a total value of $2.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30804.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $33268.0.