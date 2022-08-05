HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s traded shares were 2.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.56% or -$2.59. The 52-week high for the HCP share is $102.95, that puts it down -178.92 from that peak though still a striking 30.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.51. The company’s market capitalization is $6.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HCP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) registered a -6.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.56% in intraday trading to $36.91 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.93%, and it has moved by 12.12% in 30 days. The short interest in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is 9.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.27, which implies an increase of 18.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, HCP is trading at a discount of -46.3% off the target high and -2.95% off the low.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HashiCorp Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) shares have gone down -46.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.41% against 3.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $102.29 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $106.3 million by the end of Oct 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -241.20% in 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

HashiCorp Inc. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.68%, with the float percentage being 78.89%. Mayfield XIV Management (UGP), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.22 million shares (or 66.46% of all shares), a total value of $1.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.01 million shares, is of Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC’s that is approximately 17.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $378.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 4.48% of the stock, which is worth about $51.98 million.