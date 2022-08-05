Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Stock Dropped -19.86% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares were 1.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.35% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the BHAT share is $8.80, that puts it down -301.83 from that peak though still a striking 72.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $14.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.25 million shares over the past three months.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) registered a -1.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.35% in intraday trading to $2.19 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.25%, and it has moved by -19.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.29%. The short interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.70%. While earnings are projected to return -682.70% in 2022.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 27 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. insiders own 33.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.66%, with the float percentage being 8.46%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20141.0 shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $98147.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3505.0 shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $17079.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1311.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1782.0 market value.