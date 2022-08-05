Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC):The Stock Was Up 68.98 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.81% or $1.56. The 52-week high for the FLNC share is $39.40, that puts it down -146.4 from that peak though still a striking 68.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.96. The company’s market capitalization is $2.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. FLNC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) registered a 10.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.81% in intraday trading to $15.99 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.60%, and it has moved by 72.12% in 30 days. The short interest in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 5.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.95, which implies a decrease of -0.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, FLNC is trading at a discount of -81.36% off the target high and 56.22% off the low.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluence Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares have gone down -10.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -149.15% against 15.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $227.93 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $357.32 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -237.40% in 2022.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Fluence Energy Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.49%, with the float percentage being 111.81%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.53 million shares (or 10.02% of all shares), a total value of $72.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.74 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 4.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $35.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $15.05 million.