Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.64% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the EFOI share is $6.12, that puts it down -603.45 from that peak though still a striking 24.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $6.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.77 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EFOI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) registered a 11.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.64% in intraday trading to $0.87 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.15%, and it has moved by -14.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.46%. The short interest in Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is 34640.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 85.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, EFOI is trading at a discount of -589.66% off the target high and -589.66% off the low.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Focus Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) shares have gone down -44.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.64% against 21.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 69.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.8 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.90%. While earnings are projected to return 5.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Energy Focus Inc. insiders own 13.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.80%, with the float percentage being 5.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 85557.0 shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82200.0 shares, is of International Assets Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 81557.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 57702.0, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $51227.0.