Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Has Been Rising 45.14% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.39% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the DVAX share is $21.39, that puts it down -38.9 from that peak though still a striking 52.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.89 million shares over the past three months.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. DVAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) registered a 7.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.39% in intraday trading to $15.40 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.69%, and it has moved by 1.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.14%. The short interest in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is 19.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.75, which implies an increase of 40.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, DVAX is trading at a discount of -94.81% off the target high and -29.87% off the low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dynavax Technologies Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares have gone up 15.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 101.75% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,000.00% this quarter and then jump 225.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150.99 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $173.43 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.59 million and $108.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 263.00% and then jump by 60.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.90%. While earnings are projected to return 172.60% in 2022.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Dynavax Technologies Corporation insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.64%, with the float percentage being 83.89%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.54 million shares (or 13.09% of all shares), a total value of $263.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.5 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $135.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $132.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.31 million, or about 6.58% of the stock, which is worth about $132.42 million.