During The Past Six Months, Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Shares Took An -27.52% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares were 14.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.04% or $0.96. The 52-week high for the RBLX share is $141.60, that puts it down -195.25 from that peak though still a striking 54.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.65. The company’s market capitalization is $27.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 33.17 million shares over the past three months.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RBLX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) registered a 2.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $47.96 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.59%, and it has moved by 26.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.26%. The short interest in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 34.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.00, which implies a decrease of -29.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, RBLX is trading at a discount of -18.85% off the target high and 56.21% off the low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roblox Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares have gone down -27.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.15% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $643.35 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $675.05 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -111.30% in 2022.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.94%, with the float percentage being 70.21%. Altos Ventures Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 778 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 82.78 million shares (or 15.28% of all shares), a total value of $3.83 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.82 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.84 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $392.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.41 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $388.72 million.