DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares were 25.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.73% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the DKNG share is $64.58, that puts it down -294.74 from that peak though still a striking 40.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.77. The company’s market capitalization is $7.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.38 million shares over the past three months.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. DKNG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.83.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) registered a -2.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.73% in intraday trading to $16.36 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.16%, and it has moved by 32.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.39%. The short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 40.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.41, which implies an increase of 35.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, DKNG is trading at a discount of -266.75% off the target high and 20.54% off the low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DraftKings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares have gone down -24.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.29% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.20% this quarter and then jump 18.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $435.14 million as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $454.27 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $297.61 million and $219.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.20% and then jump by 106.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 6.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.80% per annum.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders own 9.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.79%, with the float percentage being 64.69%.