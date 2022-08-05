Does TAL Education Group’s (NYSE:TAL) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.62% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TAL share is $6.72, that puts it down -40.0 from that peak though still a striking 66.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.48 million shares over the past three months.

TAL Education Group (TAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TAL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

TAL Education Group (TAL) registered a -0.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.62% in intraday trading to $4.80 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.94%, and it has moved by -1.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.79%. The short interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is 48.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.09, which implies an increase of 5.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.90 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, TAL is trading at a discount of -35.42% off the target high and 39.58% off the low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TAL Education Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TAL Education Group (TAL) shares have gone up 62.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.19% against 9.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -79.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $216.46 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $227.28 million by the end of Aug 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.50%. While earnings are projected to return -828.30% in 2022.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

TAL Education Group insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.63%, with the float percentage being 57.64%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 326 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 42.21 million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $127.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.74 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $59.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 15.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.24 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $21.15 million.