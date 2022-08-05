Does Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NYSE:NAT) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.41% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the NAT share is $3.35, that puts it down -31.37 from that peak though still a striking 45.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $548.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.92 million shares over the past three months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) registered a 2.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.41% in intraday trading to $2.55 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.89%, and it has moved by 33.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.81%. The short interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is 13.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.01 day(s) to cover.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordic American Tankers Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares have gone up 67.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.88% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.50% this quarter and then jump 91.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 325.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.15 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $74.15 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.49 million and $8.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 377.20% and then jump by 788.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -414.50% in 2022.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 0.05, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders own 2.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.78%, with the float percentage being 29.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.9 million shares (or 5.12% of all shares), a total value of $21.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.37 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund owns about 4.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.26 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $9.07 million.