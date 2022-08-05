Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Received An -87.21% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.41% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the COSM share is $6.00, that puts it down -1438.46 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $7.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) registered a -4.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.41% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.33%, and it has moved by 0.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.02%. The short interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Cosmos Holdings Inc. insiders own 40.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.20%, with the float percentage being 7.06%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16170.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6307.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1384.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $539.0 market value.