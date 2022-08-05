Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s traded shares were 4.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.73% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the CRK share is $22.11, that puts it down -43.66 from that peak though still a striking 67.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.05. The company’s market capitalization is $3.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.89 million shares over the past three months.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CRK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.95.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) registered a -7.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.73% in intraday trading to $15.39 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.90%, and it has moved by 38.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 169.06%. The short interest in Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 14.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.80, which implies an increase of 13.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, CRK is trading at a discount of -81.94% off the target high and 22.03% off the low.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comstock Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) shares have gone up 74.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 194.83% against 25.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 331.80% this quarter and then jump 220.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $573.46 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $700.64 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $343.69 million and $417.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 66.90% and then jump by 67.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.30%. While earnings are projected to return -188.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Comstock Resources Inc. insiders own 65.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.31%, with the float percentage being 93.18%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 258 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.73 million shares (or 3.75% of all shares), a total value of $113.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $94.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 5.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.42 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $31.54 million.