Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) Given A -403.14% drop From High?

During the recent session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s traded shares were 0.6 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the PSFE share is $11.22, that puts it down -403.14 from that peak though still a striking 22.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.23 million shares over the past three months.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $2.23 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.76%, and it has moved by 9.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.48%. The short interest in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 20.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $375.52 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $383.52 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 84.90% in 2022.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Paysafe Limited insiders own 24.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.95%, with the float percentage being 61.15%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 123.73 million shares (or 17.06% of all shares), a total value of $283.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.76 million shares, is of Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $136.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paysafe Limited (PSFE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 7.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.48 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $7.97 million.