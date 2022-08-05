Can Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 7.32% YTD?

During the recent session, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s traded shares were 0.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.41% or -$5.4. The 52-week high for the DH share is $50.30, that puts it down -110.2 from that peak though still a striking 38.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.76. The company’s market capitalization is $4.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 586.99K shares over the past three months.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) registered a -18.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.41% in intraday trading to $23.93 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.66%, and it has moved by 20.16% in 30 days. The short interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) is 3.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.18, which implies an increase of 15.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, DH is trading at a discount of -54.62% off the target high and -0.29% off the low.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Definitive Healthcare Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares have gone up 33.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.67% against -1.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.61 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.41 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 44.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 66.20% per annum.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Definitive Healthcare Corp. insiders own 2.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.03%, with the float percentage being 108.28%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 62.49 million shares (or 63.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.51 million shares, is of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $135.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares are Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Conestoga Small Cap Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $32.85 million.