BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) On Thursday – Up 30.74% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.77% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the BIGC share is $71.63, that puts it down -290.35 from that peak though still a striking 30.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BIGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) registered a 0.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.77% in intraday trading to $18.35 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.31%, and it has moved by 1.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.46%. The short interest in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is 5.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.08, which implies an increase of 34.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, BIGC is trading at a discount of -172.48% off the target high and -3.54% off the low.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares have gone down -41.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -124.24% against -8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then drop -183.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.16 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.49 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $46.78 million and $59.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.40% and then jump by 20.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -92.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.61%, with the float percentage being 78.46%. Darsana Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.0 million shares (or 9.63% of all shares), a total value of $153.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $115.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $29.99 million.