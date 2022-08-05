Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Rose 17.78% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -1.45%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.77% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the BKR share is $39.78, that puts it down -64.86 from that peak though still a striking 17.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.84. The company’s market capitalization is $23.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.11 million shares over the past three months.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) registered a 1.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.77% in intraday trading to $24.13 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.08%, and it has moved by -13.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.93%. The short interest in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is 24.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.56, which implies an increase of 32.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, BKR is trading at a discount of -94.78% off the target high and -24.33% off the low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baker Hughes Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares have gone down -11.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.21% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.50% this quarter and then jump 64.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.54 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.3 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.09 billion and $5.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.70% and then jump by 14.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.90%. While earnings are projected to return 98.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 56.40% per annum.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Baker Hughes Company is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Company insiders own 4.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.75%, with the float percentage being 99.26%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,004 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 116.49 million shares (or 14.06% of all shares), a total value of $4.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 103.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.77 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares are Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 55.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.59 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49.98 million, or about 6.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1.44 billion.