Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) Is Decrease -74.89%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s traded shares were 3.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.72% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the AHPI share is $16.41, that puts it down -533.59 from that peak though still a striking 40.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $8.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 63480.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 50.99K shares over the past three months.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) registered a 17.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.72% in intraday trading to $2.59 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.22%, and it has moved by 27.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.89%. The short interest in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) is 41540.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 85.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, AHPI is trading at a discount of -594.98% off the target high and -594.98% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.20%. While earnings are projected to return 155.80% in 2022.

AHPI Dividends

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Major holders

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. insiders own 14.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.19%, with the float percentage being 10.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 4.83% of all shares), a total value of $0.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62700.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45588.0, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.