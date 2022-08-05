After Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) Surges -139.02% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the COWN share is $40.86, that puts it down -6.16 from that peak though still a striking 44.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. COWN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) trade information

Cowen Inc. (COWN) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.18% in intraday trading to $38.49 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.55%, and it has moved by 32.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.88%. The short interest in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is 5.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.00, which implies an increase of 25.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $92.00 respectively. As a result, COWN is trading at a discount of -139.02% off the target high and 1.27% off the low.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cowen Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cowen Inc. (COWN) shares have gone up 21.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.24% against -8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -78.00% this quarter and then drop -28.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $261.06 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $336 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 61.90%. While earnings are projected to return 24.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

COWN Dividends

Cowen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cowen Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s Major holders

Cowen Inc. insiders own 6.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.76%, with the float percentage being 100.09%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.64 million shares (or 9.52% of all shares), a total value of $71.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $45.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cowen Inc. (COWN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $14.39 million.