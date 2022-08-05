After A 26.09% Jump In The Last Week, Does Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.01% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the SWIR share is $30.80, that puts it down -0.69 from that peak though still a striking 56.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.44. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) trade information

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) registered a -0.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.01% in intraday trading to $30.59 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.09%, and it has moved by 27.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.02%. The short interest in Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is 1.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sierra Wireless Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) shares have gone up 100.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 204.88% against 21.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -112.10% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.37 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $122.43 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $113.37 million and $120.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -30.90% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.30%. While earnings are projected to return -24.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SWIR Dividends

Sierra Wireless Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s Major holders

Sierra Wireless Inc. insiders own 0.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.41%, with the float percentage being 63.96%. Trigran Investments Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.45 million shares (or 11.43% of all shares), a total value of $136.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.01 million shares, is of Lion Point Capital, LP’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $61.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $12.24 million.