ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD): Is It Possible To Be Down -33.08% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.93% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the ACAD share is $28.06, that puts it down -77.93 from that peak though still a striking 22.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.24. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.67 million shares over the past three months.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) registered a 0.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.93% in intraday trading to $15.77 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.13%, and it has moved by 3.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.79%. The short interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is 9.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares have gone down -34.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.33% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.40% this quarter and then drop -133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130.29 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140.08 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 41.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

ACAD Dividends

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.07%, with the float percentage being 92.46%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 356 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 41.91 million shares (or 25.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.48 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $326.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 4.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.18 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $58.88 million.