A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO)

During the last session, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s traded shares were 1.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.29% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the VMEO share is $45.88, that puts it down -571.74 from that peak though still a striking 21.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.33. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.28 million shares over the past three months.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. VMEO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) registered a 0.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.29% in intraday trading to $6.83 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.46%, and it has moved by 11.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.05%. The short interest in Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is 6.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 47.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, VMEO is trading at a discount of -192.83% off the target high and -17.13% off the low.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vimeo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares have gone down -53.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5,800.00% against 12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.80% this quarter and then drop -85.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $108.68 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $111.33 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $96.05 million and $100.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.20% and then jump by 11.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -3.90% in 2022.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Vimeo Inc. insiders own 4.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.71%, with the float percentage being 99.48%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 347 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.72 million shares (or 8.74% of all shares), a total value of $162.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $153.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund owns about 6.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.09 million, or about 3.24% of the stock, which is worth about $44.24 million.