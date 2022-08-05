A Quick Glance At Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Stock: It Is up 28.79% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -57.42 Percent

During the last session, Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s traded shares were 1.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.94% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ROOT share is $8.40, that puts it down -536.36 from that peak though still a striking 28.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $335.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.43 million shares over the past three months.

Root Inc. (ROOT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. ROOT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Root Inc. (ROOT) registered a 3.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.94% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.22%, and it has moved by 15.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.87%. The short interest in Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) is 15.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.65, which implies an increase of 50.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, ROOT is trading at a discount of -354.55% off the target high and 5.3% off the low.

Root Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Root Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Root Inc. (ROOT) shares have gone down -32.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.81% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.80% this quarter and then jump 34.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.47 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.47 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -45.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 41.30% per annum.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Root Inc. insiders own 27.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.84%, with the float percentage being 95.52%. Ribbit Capital Gp Iv, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 29.49 million shares (or 19.02% of all shares), a total value of $91.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.26 million shares, is of Silver Lake Group, L.l.c.’s that is approximately 5.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Root Inc. (ROOT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $5.54 million.