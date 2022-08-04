Year-To-Date, MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: MSPR) Price Has Decrease -79.32%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR)’s traded shares were 5.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.85% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the MSPR share is $11.70, that puts it down -467.96 from that peak though still a striking 54.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $5.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) trade information

MSP Recovery Inc. (MSPR) registered a 24.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.85% in intraday trading to $2.06 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 44.06%, and it has moved by 5.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.10%. The short interest in MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) is 1.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 241.50% in 2022.

MSPR Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR)’s Major holders

MSP Recovery Inc. insiders own 3.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.47%, with the float percentage being 0.48%. Omni Partners US LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.82 million shares (or 2.71% of all shares), a total value of $18.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.81 million shares, is of Omni Event Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.56 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13433.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18268.0 market value.