Year-To-Date, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Price Has Decrease -63.18%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares were 15.92 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.00% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the DNA share is $15.86, that puts it down -418.3 from that peak though still a striking 31.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $4.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.21 million shares over the past three months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) registered a 2.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.00% in intraday trading to $3.06 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.68%, and it has moved by 13.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.06%. The short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is 144.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.41, which implies an increase of 58.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, DNA is trading at a discount of -292.16% off the target high and 1.96% off the low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares have gone down -50.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 1.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.63 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.72 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 90.80% in 2022.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.37%, with the float percentage being 82.78%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 167.75 million shares (or 15.34% of all shares), a total value of $676.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90.81 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $365.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 58.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.58 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $51.35 million.