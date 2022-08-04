Will Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s traded shares were 1.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.11% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the DRCT share is $5.49, that puts it down -155.35 from that peak though still a striking 46.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $29.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 919.81K shares over the past three months.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DRCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) trade information

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) registered a 20.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.11% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.98%, and it has moved by 61.65% in 30 days. The short interest in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) is 71990.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 64.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, DRCT is trading at a discount of -272.09% off the target high and -109.3% off the low.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Direct Digital Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.72 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.67 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -65.90% in 2022.

DRCT Dividends

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s Major holders

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.96%, with the float percentage being 11.96%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7195.0 shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $31370.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3032.0 shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13219.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 13862.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17743.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12589.0, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $22030.0.