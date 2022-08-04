Why YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s traded shares were 2.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.72% or -$9.09. The 52-week high for the YETI share is $108.82, that puts it down -140.38 from that peak though still a striking 14.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.77. The company’s market capitalization is $4.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. YETI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) trade information

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) registered a -16.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.72% in intraday trading to $45.27 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.66%, and it has moved by 15.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.68%. The short interest in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is 9.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.73, which implies an increase of 33.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, YETI is trading at a discount of -98.81% off the target high and -6.03% off the low.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that YETI Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) shares have gone down -20.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.84% against -0.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $423.24 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $429.29 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $357.67 million and $362.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.30% and then jump by 18.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.10%. While earnings are projected to return 35.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.87% per annum.

YETI Dividends

YETI Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s Major holders

YETI Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.56%, with the float percentage being 105.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 548 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.63 million shares (or 8.86% of all shares), a total value of $457.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $442.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $420.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.48 million, or about 4.04% of the stock, which is worth about $150.64 million.