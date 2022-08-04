Why Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s traded shares were 2.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.11% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the RDBX share is $27.22, that puts it down -572.1 from that peak though still a striking 60.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $236.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.03 million shares over the past three months.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RDBX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.64.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) registered a -7.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.11% in intraday trading to $4.05 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.09%, and it has moved by -27.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.42%. The short interest in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) is 2.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.75, which implies a decrease of -440.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, RDBX is trading at a premium of 75.31% off the target high and 87.65% off the low.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.69 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $116.25 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -131.10% in 2022.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Redbox Entertainment Inc. insiders own 15.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.57%, with the float percentage being 93.63%. Omni Partners US LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.19 million shares (or 9.43% of all shares), a total value of $11.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.98 million shares, is of Standard General L.P.’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 million.