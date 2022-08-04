We Just Learned Something New! After SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX)’s 54.20% Gain This Week

During the last session, SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.65% or $0.87. The 52-week high for the SKYX share is $16.00, that puts it down -148.83 from that peak though still a striking 71.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $361.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 649.65K shares over the past three months.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) trade information

SQL Technologies Corp. (SKYX) registered a 15.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.65% in intraday trading to $6.43 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 54.20%, and it has moved by 203.30% in 30 days. The short interest in SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 57.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SKYX is trading at a discount of -133.28% off the target high and -133.28% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 37.50% in 2022.

SKYX Dividends

SQL Technologies Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s Major holders

SQL Technologies Corp. insiders own 51.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.64%, with the float percentage being 1.31%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $2.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Ergoteles, LLC’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.61 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 23559.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88581.0 market value.