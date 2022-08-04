We Just Learned Something New! After Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP)’s 15.79% Gain This Week

During the last session, Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s traded shares were 3.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.64% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the HAPP share is $1.33, that puts it down -432.0 from that peak though still a striking 48.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $18.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HAPP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) registered a 13.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.64% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.79%, and it has moved by 8.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.47%. The short interest in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 91.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, HAPP is trading at a discount of -1100.0% off the target high and -1100.0% off the low.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -94.40% in 2022.

HAPP Dividends

Happiness Development Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

Happiness Development Group Limited insiders own 17.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.02%, with the float percentage being 1.23%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 1.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $61374.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6115.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1039.0 market value.