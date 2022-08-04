Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Is Worth Evaluating At $40.83

During the recent session, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the TWTR share is $69.81, that puts it down -70.98 from that peak though still a striking 23.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.30. The company’s market capitalization is $30.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.27 million shares over the past three months.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TWTR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 29 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.41% in intraday trading to $40.83 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.89%, and it has moved by 6.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.26%. The short interest in Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 34.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.11, which implies an increase of 3.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $54.20 respectively. As a result, TWTR is trading at a discount of -32.75% off the target high and 46.12% off the low.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Twitter Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares have gone up 7.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 520.00% against 3.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.24 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.56 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.70%. While earnings are projected to return 80.70% in 2022.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Twitter Inc. insiders own 16.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.61%, with the float percentage being 84.98%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,245 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 82.4 million shares (or 10.77% of all shares), a total value of $3.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.08 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $892.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.5 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $712.14 million.