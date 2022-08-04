The Time Is Right To Purchase MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA)

During the last session, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s traded shares were 8.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 49.08% or $1.86. The 52-week high for the MDIA share is $12.55, that puts it down -122.12 from that peak though still a striking 73.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $48.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 194.76K shares over the past three months.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) registered a 49.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 49.08% in intraday trading to $5.65 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 176.96%, and it has moved by 169.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.27%. The short interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) is 17970.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 70.00% in 2022.

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

MediaCo Holding Inc. insiders own 26.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.04%, with the float percentage being 45.16%. Standard General L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.57 million shares (or 18.14% of all shares), a total value of $2.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 67571.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32748.0, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.