The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares were 4.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.79% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the REAL share is $17.09, that puts it down -557.31 from that peak though still a striking 18.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $253.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.09 million shares over the past three months.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) registered a 8.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.79% in intraday trading to $2.60 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.88%, and it has moved by -6.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.66%. The short interest in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is 10.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The RealReal Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares have gone down -73.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.40% against -2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.00% this quarter and then jump 27.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $154.05 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $165.39 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -28.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.60% per annum.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

The RealReal Inc. insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.49%, with the float percentage being 99.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.44 million shares (or 7.89% of all shares), a total value of $54.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.02 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $43.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.23 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $16.19 million.