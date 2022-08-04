The Future Belongs To Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)’s traded shares were 1.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.28% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the STSS share is $3.62, that puts it down -187.3 from that peak though still a striking 34.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $10.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 482.87K shares over the past three months.
Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information
Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) registered a 3.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.28% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.90%, and it has moved by 18.87% in 30 days. The short interest in Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) is 99930.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.
While earnings are projected to return -99.30% in 2022.
STSS Dividends
Sharps Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders
Sharps Technology Inc. insiders own 40.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.03%, with the float percentage being 1.72%. Perkins Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 94500.0 shares (or 1.03% of all shares), a total value of $90720.0 in shares.