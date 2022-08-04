The Future Belongs To NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC)’s traded shares were 13.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.37% or $0.87. The 52-week high for the NNVC share is $7.86, that puts it down -136.04 from that peak though still a striking 68.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $27.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 81.34K shares over the past three months.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NNVC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) trade information

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) registered a 35.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.37% in intraday trading to $3.33 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.77%, and it has moved by 30.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.57%. The short interest in NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.50, which implies an increase of 60.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, NNVC is trading at a discount of -155.26% off the target high and -155.26% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.30%. While earnings are projected to return 66.20% in 2022.

NNVC Dividends

NanoViricides Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC)’s Major holders

NanoViricides Inc. insiders own 5.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.09%, with the float percentage being 10.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 3.70% of all shares), a total value of $1.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.