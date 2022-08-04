The E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Stock Dropped 16.14% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s traded shares were 12.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.01% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the EJH share is $23.46, that puts it down -7009.09 from that peak though still a striking 24.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $10.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) registered a 10.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.01% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.15%, and it has moved by 16.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.89%. The short interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is 57870.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2022.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited insiders own 65.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.47%, with the float percentage being 4.22%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $0.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45541.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $32789.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 18833.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7111.0 market value.