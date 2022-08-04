TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Is Up 10.81% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -82.78% – What To Do Now

During the last session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares were 2.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.80% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the TCBP share is $3.50, that puts it down -845.95 from that peak though still a striking 10.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $13.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 863.05K shares over the past three months.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) registered a 5.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.80% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.38%, and it has moved by -2.67% in 30 days. The short interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.09, which implies an increase of 90.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.09 and $4.09 respectively. As a result, TCBP is trading at a discount of -1005.41% off the target high and -1005.41% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -148.70% in 2022.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders