Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) On Wednesday – Up 26.14 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s traded shares were 4.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.63% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SYRS share is $5.64, that puts it down -540.91 from that peak though still a striking 26.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $61.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 722.92K shares over the past three months.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SYRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) registered a 7.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.63% in intraday trading to $0.88 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.64%, and it has moved by 1.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.80%. The short interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) is 2.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 90.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, SYRS is trading at a discount of -2059.09% off the target high and -354.55% off the low.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) shares have gone down -57.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.27% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.90% this quarter and then jump 14.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.57 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.57 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.30%. While earnings are projected to return 24.20% in 2022.

SYRS Dividends

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.52%, with the float percentage being 76.32%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.26 million shares (or 9.97% of all shares), a total value of $7.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.53 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $0.93 million.