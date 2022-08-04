Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Has Lost -90.42% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SBFM share is $29.80, that puts it down -2560.71 from that peak though still a striking 8.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $21.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $1.12 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.40%, and it has moved by -4.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.13%. The short interest in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) is 66270.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.70%. While earnings are projected to return -74.50% in 2022.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. insiders own 3.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.00%, with the float percentage being 9.33%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.45 million shares, is of Empery Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.1 million.