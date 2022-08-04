Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) Stock Dropped -32.63% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s traded shares were 4.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.62% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the STAF share is $27.45, that puts it down -582.84 from that peak though still a striking 29.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $7.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 82.27K shares over the past three months.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. STAF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) registered a 25.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.62% in intraday trading to $4.02 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.23%, and it has moved by -32.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.88%. The short interest in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 79.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, STAF is trading at a discount of -397.51% off the target high and -397.51% off the low.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) shares have gone down -63.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -125.14% against 21.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 101.60% this quarter and then jump 94.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.89 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.56 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.95 million and $50.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.90% and then jump by 19.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.30%. While earnings are projected to return 118.80% in 2022.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. insiders own 6.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.90%, with the float percentage being 2.03%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26961.0 shares (or 1.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9482.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $75856.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8944.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71552.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2590.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $21149.0.